Lovejoy senior Antonio Jones committed Wednesday to the Grambling State University (La.) football program.
Jones, a wide receiver and cornerback for the Wildcats, earned Region 4-AAAAAA Player of the Year honors last season. He also was an honorable mention selection on the Georgia High School Football Daily All-State Football Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.