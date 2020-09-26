SUWANEE — Lovejoy stunned North Gwinnett 19-7 Friday in a matchup of high school football unbeatens.
The Wildcats forced North Gwinnett, a Class AAAAAAA semifinalist last season, into a number of miscues, improving to 4-0 on the season. North entered the game with impressive victories over Parkview, Jones County and McEachern.
The win snapped the Bulldogs' 27-game home winning streak.
“They stayed resilient and they fought. We knew North Gwinnett had a great football team. They’re well-disciplined and well-coached, so hats off to all of the guys, they played hard,” Lovejoy head coach Edgar Carson said. “We’re a work on progress on defense, but tonight they played well. A couple of guys grew up tonight. They stepped in and played well, so hopefully, this will push us forward moving into our last non-region game."
The soggy conditions also appeared to hinder the Bulldogs’ ability to capitalize on opportunities as they dropped two sure touchdown passes, fumbled four times and missed two field goals.
Lovejoy, on the other hand, made the most of its opportunities as 13 of its points came off of turnovers inside North Gwinnett territory.
Both defenses were incredible in the first half, with North Gwinnett allowing minus-10 yards on the ground and just 49 yards through the air. The Wildcats weren't far behind, limiting North Gwinnett to just 43 rushing yards and 47 passing yards.
Lovejoy finally started to make some noise in the second half when a pair of beautiful deep balls from Stephin Craig to Antonio Jones and Quentavious Scandrett put them in the red zone. Two plays later, the Wildcats roared first as speedster Jakiel Middlebrook sliced through two defenders and into the end zone for the game’s first score.
The Bulldog defense responded soon after when safety Austin Wainwright jumped a slant route in stride and strolled into the end zone for North Gwinnett’s only score.
Despite the obvious shift in momentum, North Gwinnett still couldn’t get its offense rolling.
Lovejoy reclaimed the lead early in the fourth quarter after a recovered fumble put the Wildcats on the Bulldog 40-yard line. One play later, Jones took a wonderfully executed reverse play to the house to go up 12-7.
Perhaps the most obvious display of Lovejoy taking the gifts they were given came inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Following an interception at the North Gwinnett 18-yard line, the Wildcats missed a 34-yard field goal attempt to go ahead by eight points. After the play, though, North Gwinnett was penalized for roughing the kicker. This gave Lovejoy the two more snaps it needed for Middlebrook to score one last time and put the Bulldogs out of reach.
“Hats off to Lovejoy,” North head coach Bill Stewart said. “They came in here and played their tails off. At the end of the day, it comes down to focus, execution and everything else. We, as a team, have to learn from it and get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.