Lovejoy’s girls 800-meter sprint medley relay had the state’s No. 1 time this season in Saturday’s Starr’s Mill Adidas Panther Relays.
The relay’s winning time was 1 minute, 48.80 seconds.
Lovejoy also got two victories from Desiree McAdams — the high jump (5-0) and the triple jump (36-3 1/2) — and a win from Victoria Barlow in the 300 hurdles (48.77). The Wildcats also took first in the boys 800 relay at 1:30.93.
