Lovejoy wins two in a row with victory over Rockdale County

HAMPTON — Lovejoy beat Rockdale County 54-13 Thursday at Twelve Oaks Stadium for its second win in a row. went 1-2 in its first three games.

The Wildcats (3-2 overall, 1-1 in Region 3-AAAAAA) have a bye week before getting back into action at Woodward Academy on Sept. 29 for a region game.

Lovejoy started the season with a 20-12 region loss to Mundy’s Mill but bounced back to beat Jackson 37-0.

On Sept. 8, Lovejoy beat South Atlanta 26-8.

