Lovejoy senior linebacker Aiden Benton was named to the Georgia High School Football Daily All-State Team for the 2022 season.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder earned honorable mention acclaim in Class AAAAAA after making 93 tackles (33 for losses) this season. He also had 12 1/2 sacks, 23 quarterback hurries and five forced fumbles, earning Region 3-AAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year honors.