Lovejoy grad Alexis Iturria is part of a diverse, 11-player signing class announced this month by the Clayton State University men’s soccer program.
Iturria, a midfielder, helped Lovejoy to the second round of the state playoffs as a junior. His senior season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. He most recently played for Atlanta United’s Developmental Academy team.
The Clayton State signing class featured a good mix of local and international players, who will join a team that went 14-6 last year and was ranked as high as 19th in the nation.
"It's a lot more local guys this year than in a long time," CSU head coach Pete Petersen said. "The depth that we have at each position is the most I think I've had in the past 17 years. Everyone can play two or three positions.
"I can't wait to get started to see what we got. I'm ready to unleash these beasts and let them go at it. There's going to be a lot of competition this year and I think it's going to push everyone to their top level."
The other metro Atlanta freshmen joining Iturria in the class are midfielder Hector Fuentes (Berkmar High), defender Felix Nichols (Lassiter), goalkeeper Gareth Orndorf (Roswell) and defender Isami Takeuchi (Douglas County). Forward Kevin Lingard, a Parkview grad, is a transfer signee from Furman.
The international signees in the class are midfielder Francisco Arias (Colombia), defender Mehdi Benaissa (France), defender Lewis Green (England), forward Baldvin Ingvason (Iceland) and midfielder Niall Swan (Ireland).
