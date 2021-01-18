A pair of Lovejoy football players earned top awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAAA Football Team, voted on by the league’s coaches.
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Antonio Jones shared Player of the Year honors with Westlake’s Nate Wiggins, while defensive lineman/linebacker Israel Nwokocha, also a senior, was selected as the region’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Lovejoy also had sophomore running back Trevon Kinchen and freshman offensive lineman Michai Boireau on the first-team offense, and the first-team defense featured the Wildcats’ Nolan Jones, a senior defensive back.
Lovejoy’s second-team picks were quarterback Stephin Craig and wide receiver Quentavius Scandrett. Morrow was represented on the second team by running back Andrew Craig, offensive lineman Gabriel Bradley and linebacker Antonio Elder.
Lovejoy’s honorable mention selections were defensive backs Jekail Middle and Cameron Henry, linebackers A.J. Barber and Michael Brooks and offensive linemen Jalen Botello, Elijah Shareef, David John, Kameron Epps and Ahmed Brimah.
Morrow put athlete Colin McFadden, quarterback Cobey Thompkins, tight end/fullback Phili Diamond and wide receiver Burt Hunter on the honorable mention list.
