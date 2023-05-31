Lovejoy junior Edgar Nunez earned a spot on the Class AAAAAA Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Boys Soccer Team.
Nunez was a first-team selection. He also earned first-team All-Region 3-AAAAAA honors this season.
