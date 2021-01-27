Seven Clayton County athletes earned spots on the recently released Georgia High School Football Daily All-State Football Team.
Two players picked up first-team honors — Lovejoy defensive lineman Israel Nwokocha in Class AAAAAA and Riverdale wide receiver Derwin Burgess in AAAA. Nwokocha had 75 tackles (39 for losses), 18 1/2 sacks, 24 QB hurries and three forced fumbles last season. Burgess had seven touchdowns on offense and a pair of interceptions on defense for the Raiders’ state quarterfinal team.
Nwokocha was joined on the all-state team in AAAAAA by teammates and honorable mention selections Quentavius Scandrett (wide receiver/defensive back) and Antonio Jones (athlete). Riverdale also put quarterback Avaun Rucker on the honorable mention list in AAAA.
In AAAAA, Drew defensive lineman Montrell Henderson and Jonesboro defensive back/wide receiver earned honorable mention acclaim.
