ATLANTA — Lovejoy senior Kalib Branch won the 110-meter boys hurdles race in this weekend’s Wingfoot Night of Champions, hosted by the Atlanta Track Club at George C. Griffin Track.
Branch took first in 13.73 seconds, and added a fifth-place finish in the 100 in 10.64 seconds. His Lovejoy teammate, Bryan Puckett, was seventh in the shot put at 52 feet, 3 1/2 inches.
Morrow’s Quintavius James was seventh in the boys 200 in 21.91.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.