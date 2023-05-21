ATLANTA — Lovejoy senior Kalib Branch won the 110-meter boys hurdles race in this weekend’s Wingfoot Night of Champions, hosted by the Atlanta Track Club at George C. Griffin Track.

Branch took first in 13.73 seconds, and added a fifth-place finish in the 100 in 10.64 seconds. His Lovejoy teammate, Bryan Puckett, was seventh in the shot put at 52 feet, 3 1/2 inches.

Morrow’s Quintavius James was seventh in the boys 200 in 21.91.