Lovejoy girls basketball standout La’Nya Foster earned another top postseason honor on the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association/Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Basketball Teams.

Foster was selected as the Class AAAAAA South Player of the Year for the state, and she was joined on the all-state team in that classification by teammate Bryanna Preston and Forest Park’s Jayda Brown.

Jonesboro boys teammates Devon Rainey and JaQuez Akins were all-state picks in AAAAAA North.