Lovejoy’s La’Nya Foster was among the 723 boys and girls nationally nominated for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games.

Foster, a 5-foot-9 guard, plans to play college basketball at Austin Peay. She averages 18.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1 block this season.

The McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee will select the final 24 boys and 24 girls for the games on Jan. 24.