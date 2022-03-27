Lovejoy senior Layla Hood and sophomore Bryanna Preston were first-team selections on the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s All-Metro High School Basketball Team, announced recently after the club’s voting process wrapped up.
Hood and Preston earned the honor after helping their team win this season’s Class AAAAAA girls state championship.
Hood, a Mercer recruit, averaged 8.8 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds in her final high school season. Preston averaged 15.9 points and 5.5 assists, both team highs, as well as 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
