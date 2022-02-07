Lovejoy senior Layla Hood earned a spot on the Atlanta Tipoff Club High School Midseason Team.
The team honors the state’s top basketball players through the season’s midway point.
Hood, a 6-foot-1 forward, has signed with Mercer University. She has helped Lovejoy to a 19-3 record, a 10-0 mark in Region 4-AAAAAA and a No. 2 ranking in Class AAAAAA.
