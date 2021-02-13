lovejoy_logo.png

Lovejoy senior Yakim Herriot committed Saturday to the Presbyterian College (S.C.) football program.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Herriot is an H-back recruit after playing fullback and linebacker at the high school level.

