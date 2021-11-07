COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks were defeated by the Maine Celtics in their second consecutive matchup, 113-98, on Sunday.

The Celtics had six players in double figures and were led by Ryan Arcidiacono, who recorded 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The Skyhawks got off to a hot start in the first half, tallying 72 points. This was only the second time the Skyhawks have scored 70+ in a first half in their history (78 on 12/27/19). They were led by Jalen Johnson, who finished the first half with 21 points, nine rebounds and a pair of assists. The first half included a 15-0 run that helped run the halftime score up to 72-60.

Guard Skylar Mays found a rhythm as well, finishing the game with 18 points with three made 3-pointers.

Ibi Watson and Cat Barber led the Skyhawks’ bench with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Barber added five assists, making it two consecutive games where he has dished at least five assists.

A.J. Lawson also grabbed nine rebounds off the bench, and narrowly missed having a double-digit rebounding total in both games this weekend.

Ultimately, the Celtics’ balanced scoring attack and hot shooting from the perimeter (16-for-40, .400%) were too much for the Skyhawks to keep up with.

“Success on the defensive end will come with more reps together and more time to understand each other’s voices and tendencies,” said Skyhawks head coach Steve Gansey. “The Celtics are a great team with a lot of experience, and it was important for our team to get the experience of playing such a talented team.”

The Skyhawks will play again on Friday, Nov. 19 when they host the Delaware Blue Coats at 7 p.m. at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park.