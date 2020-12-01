The milestones keep coming for the Riverdale football team.
After claiming the program’s first region championship since 1998 in the regular-season finale, it broke through with a 44-7 rout of Cedar Shoals last Friday in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs. It was the Raiders’ first victory in the playoffs since 2001, when they defeated Camden County 24-21 in the opener.
They had gone 0-8 in the first round since that 2001 victory, which happened during current head coach Rodney Hackney’s first stint as head coach from 2001-03.
The last victory over Cedar Shoals was a convincing one.
Riverdale (7-2) jumped ahead 10-0 early behind a touchdown run from Derwin Burgess II followed by a 20-yard field goal from Khadim Tall. Avaun Rucker led a scoring drive before halftime and capped it with a TD run for a 16-0 lead.
Burgess also had a big interception to halt a Cedar Shoals drive.
Rucker opened the second half with a 35-yard TD pass to Fred Collins III for a 23-0, but Cedar Shoals answered with its only score. Rucker led another scoring drive and finished it off with another keeper for a 29-7 lead.
Yusef Ryan’s interception stopped Cedar Shoals’ next drive, and Rucker led another scoring drive. Malik Harris finished it off with a 4-yard TD run. Rucker’s two-point pass to Collins extended the lead to 37-7.
On the ensuing Cedar Shoals possession, Ali Abdul Hakeem and Joshua Cooper forced a fumble and Ian Hackney made the recovery. The turnover set up a Rucker-to-Collins TD pass and the 44-7 margin.
Riverdale’s next challenge comes Friday night at 7:30 when it hosts Northwest Whitfield at Southern Crescent Stadium. Northwest Whitfield (8-2) defeated Stephenson 28-24 in its first-round matchup.
