The Morrow boys and Forest Park girls won the team titles at the recent Clayton County Cross Country Championships.
Morrow finished ahead of boys runner-up Forest Park and third-place finisher Mundy’s Mill. Forest Park’s girls topped second-place Mundy’s Mill.
The individual boys championship was won by Mount Zion’s Evan Echols, who was first in 18 minutes, 18 seconds on the 5K course. Forest Park’s Adriana Laguna was the girls winner with a time of 22:36.20.
North Clayton’s Mustapha Hydara was the boys runner-up in 18:28, followed by Morrow’s Phong Nguyen (third, 18:48.60), Forest Park’s Andres Laguna (fourth, 18:58.30) and Morrow’s Kalif Walston (fifth, 19:00.60) in the top five.
Rounding out the boys top 10 were Drew’s Danny Ortega-Mendoza (sixth, 19:10.90), Lovejoy’s Robert Smith (seventh, 19:23.60), Jonesboro’s Chemar McGee (eighth, 19:25.70), Morrow’s Marcus Rayner (ninth, 19:49) and Forest Park’s Nicholas Jefferson (10th, 20:13.90).
The girls runner-up finisher was Drew’s Tabia Woods (22:42.20), and teammate Gabriel Chambers was third (23:33.80). Forest Park’s Yessenia Serratos (fourth, 23:53.90) and Riverdale’s Reyna Olivares (fifth, 24:08.40) also finished in the top five.
Forest Park’s Carolina Galaviz was sixth (25:11.70), followed by Mundy’s Mill’s Talia Jones (seventh, 25:49.50), Morrow’s Carolina Rivera (eighth, 25:51.60), Forest Park’s Jimena Castillo (ninth, 25:54.10) and Mundy’s Mill’s Keianna West (10th, 26:53.90).
