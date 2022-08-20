JONESBORO — Andrew Craig rushed for 104 yards with two touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown to help lead Morrow's football team to a season-opening 50-19 victory over Forest Park Friday night at Tara Stadium.

“Andrew Craig is an amazing player,” said Morrow head coach Jerome Weaks.

Morrow quarterback Steven Turner also had a solid night as he completed 6-of-13 passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for one touchdown. Jeremiah Rice caught two passes for 40 yards and one touchdown.

“Jeremiah Rice caught some good balls and helped lead our offense,” Weaks said. “Our offensive line did an excellent job and our quarterback Steven Turner did a great job leading our team.”

After Forest Park began the game with a three-and-out, Morrow put together an eight-play drive that culminated in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Turner to Clenton Rafe.

Morrow took a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter when Craig scored on a 5-yard run.

On the first play of the second quarter, Forest Park botched a punt and Morrow’s Lamont Brinson recovered the fumble at the Forest Park 17.

Two plays later, Craig scored on a 17-yard run to put Morrow up 21-0.

On the ensuing possession, Forest Park managed to get its first first down of the night when Jacari Hardaway completed a 23-yard pass to Matthew Strickland. Six plays later, Forest Park was at the Morrow 41 but Craig intercepted a Hardaway pass and returned it for a touchdown, giving Morrow a 28-0 lead with 8:17 remaining in the half.

“Defense played lights out,” Weaks said. “We had a couple of lulls there at the end and broken plays are going to happen but we have to stay disciplined in our positions and keep contained but other than that, lights out on that side of the ball.”

Six plays into Forest Park’s next drive, Rafe returned a punt for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion gave the Mustangs a 36-0 lead.

Forest Park scored with 32 seconds remaining in the half when Hardaway scored on a 13-yard run. Hardaway rushed for 52 yards on 7 carries while completing 14-of-30 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown.

Forest Park’s Montrell Christian led all receivers with 7 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown.

At the 8:16 mark of the third quarter, Morrow took a 43-7 lead thanks to a 6-yard run by Turner.

On its next drive, Forest Park faced a second-and-12 from its own 12 but Hardaway completed a 58-yard pass to Christian. Five plays later, Hardaway connected with Christian again for a 27-yard touchdown pass to make the score 43-13.

Morrow got its final score of the night when Turner completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Rice to put Morrow up 50-13 with 3:06 to go in the third quarter.

Strickland returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards to put the Panthers at the Morrow 13. Two plays later, Elijah Johnson scored on a 16-yard run to make the score 50-19.

Friday’s game was originally scheduled to play at the new stadium next to the new Morrow High School in Ellenwood but the game was moved to Tara as the new stadium wasn’t ready.

Morrow is scheduled to play host to Tri-Cities at the new stadium Aug. 26.

“They’re trying to get it ready for us next week,” Weaks said of the status of the new stadium.