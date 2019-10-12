JONESBORO - Morrow High outlasted Tucker High Friday night to pull off a shocking victory.
The Mustangs trailed at one point 14-0 in the first half but when it came down to it, the Mustangs scored 19 unanswered points in the second half of play and carried their program to a 19-14 victory.
"Great job by the kids and coaches for stepping our game up at halftime," Morrow High Jerome Weaks said. "We made some great adjustments both on offense and defense that allowed us to dominate them in the second half and pull out the victory. I'm so proud of my guys and their perseverance. We played Mustang Football in the second half."
The victory was big for the team as they moved to .500 in the region standings. Morrow High improved their record to 3-4, 3-2 while the loss handed Tucker their first region loss of the season.