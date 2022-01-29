Morrow was fifth in the Region 4-AAAAAA Traditional wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Christopher Johnson led the way with a championship in the 113-pound division. He pinned Lakeside-DeKalb’s Brandon Marshall in the finals.

Morrow also advanced Jeremiah Pitts (fourth, 132), Esteban Gonzalez (third, 138), Trevoris Shelley (second, 152), Jeremiah Jones (second, 160) and Antonio Ashmeade (second, 285) to next weekend’s sectionals.