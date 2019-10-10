Morrow’s final stretch of the season begins Friday at home against the Tucker Tigers who, currently own the best region record following their victory over Lovejoy High a week ago.
Morrow has two wins on the season but will have to win throughout the last leg if they hope to make the the state tournament this season. Morrow has a 2-2 record and is tied with Mount Zion but the Mustangs have the fourth best offense in the region.
On the defensive side, the Mustangs are sixth after giving up 85 points through four region games but that's not to discredit their heart on the field. Morrow may surprise Tucker if Jimmy Calloway breaks free.
Getting a win against Tucker Friday will be a tall task, for the Mustangs who will have contend against an offense scoring 35 points a game while their defensive unit has allowed an average of nine points per game.
Morrow had some offensive struggles against Lovejoy but the Wildcats won the game 20-10 marking the lowest amount of points they've scored in a region game this year.
MORROW MUSTANGS
Head Coach: Jerome Weaks
Region: 4-AAAAAA
Record: 2-4 (2-2)
Last Week: Bye
TUCKER TIGERS
Head Coach: Bryan Lamar
Region: 4-AAAAAA
Record: 4-2 (4-0)
Last Week: 23-16 win over Lovejoy
When: Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Southern Crescent Stadium
Last Meeting: Tucker 22, Morrow 6 (2018)