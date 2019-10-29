MORROW — Last week, the Clayton News caught up with numerous uncommitted seniors who didn’t have offers, but Morrow High senior Jadis Dunigan has had some interest come to him over the year.
The two-sport athlete has offers, but holding him back from committing is a simple thing where he doesn’t want to be like other athletes out there. It’s been seen in the past, athletes commit and then decommit and in weeks, commit to somewhere else. Dunigan doesn’t want that.
“The one big thing that is stopping me from committing is that I am waiting for the other opportunities to come for me,” Dunigan said. “Like if I was to commit today to any school and then someone else offer me with something better, that will make me seem like past athletes.”
Dunigan ran track in 2019 for the Morrow Mustangs and led the team with numerous season bests, like a 48.62 in the 400-meter run during the GHSA AAAAAA sectionals and a triple jump season best.
Getting to the next level of college is always a task that athletes have to contend with. Dunigan’s confidence and willingness to work and get to the next level should help him because he wants to be better than he already is.
As far as that call coming in, he’s sure it will come for him to announce his college destination.
“I think that call will come when I know that I have everything set in stone,” Dunigan admitted. “Like when I am truly ready and I know exactly where I want to be and the type of environment I want to be in.”
Of course, the power of social media is always a thing. Dunigan is a two-sport athlete, and offers have to come in for him for one of the sports he plays. But there is a looming cloud of how few offers he has recieved.
He knows he can contribute.
“Seeing others get offers is kind of upsetting to me, just a little bit, and that’s only because of the fact I know how much I put myself through and the time and work that I have sacrificed,” Dunigan said.
“Looking back at these other schools, I can see (they) need help in certain areas knowing I can contribute for track and football.”