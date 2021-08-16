The 2020 high school football season was a rough one for Morrow in a lot of ways.

The loss of a large senior class that contributed to six wins and the program’s first state playoff berth in over 20 years the season before, plus the other obstacles that COVID-19 presented and an always tough Region 4-AAAAAA slate all played a factor in last year’s frustrating 1-9 campaign.

“I would call (4-AAAAAA) the high school SEC,” Mustangs head coach Jerome Weaks Jr. said. “Every game is tough. We were playing all other teams that went deep into the playoffs. We lost 14 starters from our (2019) playoff team, and with COVID, it was kind of tough to rebuild.

“So with this summer, we’ve been focusing on getting ourselves better, getting stronger, and we’re looking for us to have very much a successful season.”

The Mustangs did take some figurative lumps throughout last season, but the lessons those lumps taught them could make them stronger for 2021.

Among the most key returners are a pair of All-Region players from last year in seniors Antonio Elder, a second-team selection at linebacker and running back, and Malik Kirksey, an honorable mention selection at cornerback, receiver and kick returner.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Most of our guys are (still) very young,” Weaks said. “They’re ninth- and 10th-graders. So our guys were able to get valuable experience last year, which is going to be helpful for us as we go forward. So there are no surprises.

“Our guys are a lot more familiar with our team this year. … We only lost six seniors (from last year), and of those six, only three of those guys started. So we should be much improved. Our guys are really working hard and being focused getting the job done.”

While players like Elder and Kirksey, as well as senior receiver/linebacker Burt Hunter and junior running back/kick returner Andrew Craig will still have to pull double duty, the Mustangs will feature a little more depth this year, which means a little less multi-tasking, especially among the linemen.

“Luckily, we’ve been getting a number of linemen in,” Weaks said. “We’re definitely deep at line, but not as deep at our skill positions. But our guys are training. We’re working hard and they understand that a lot of them may not come off the field. So … we’re just trying to focus on those guys and getting their conditioning so that they can go four quarters.

“Offensively, … because we’ve got a lot of linemen, we’re going to have to do a lot of multiple sets and things of that nature. Our defense is going to still be flying around. So, I’m expecting some good things from them.”

Among the other contributors to watch for Morrow this year include senior lineman Khalil Stallworth, who returns after missing last season, senior linebacker and two-year starter Gabriel Bradley, junior lineman Elijah Ross, junior receiver/cornerback Clenton Rafe and sophomore receiver/cornerback Lemacio Martin.