Morrow and Lovejoy advanced three wrestlers to state from the Region 4-AAAAAA Traditional tournament on Saturday.
Morrow, second in the team standings, got an individual region title from Clenton Rafe, who won the 126-pound title with a pin of North Atlanta’s Davis Metzger. Teammates Lamont Morrow (second, 120) and Ahmad Clemmons (second, 160) also are headed to state.
Lovejoy’s Derrick Winderman won the 182 title with a 3-0 decision over North Atlanta’s Vance Linton, helping his team to third. Omarion Hill (second, 138) and Justin Brooks (second, 152) also qualified for state.
