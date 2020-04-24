Morrow playmaker Jimmy Calloway earned another honor from the 2019 football season this week.
The versatile athlete was selected to the Georgia Sports Writers Association All-State Team, which was released Friday. He earned the honors in Class AAAAAA at defensive back.
In addition to his secondary work, Calloway also played wide receiver, quarterback and returner during his high school career. He was the 2019 Clayton County Player of the Year, as well as the Region 4-AAAAAA Offensive Player of the Year. He also was the region’s player of the year as a sophomore, and helped Morrow break a 21-year drought of missing the playoffs.
The 6-foot, 207-pounder, also a standout in track and field, signed in December with the Tennessee Volunteers.
“Any time he touches the ball, he has a chance to score,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt told VolsWire.USAToday.com. “He really played both sides of the ball in high school, but he’s a guy that we’ll focus on at wide receiver.”
Calloway is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com rankings, which also have him as the No. 21 prospect in Georgia and No. 208 nationally.
