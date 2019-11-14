Morrow Football.png

The Morrow Mustangs are in the postseason and should be well-placed to finish their first round game.

Morrow High School gets a welcome back to the playoffs this week with a game against Brunswick High School.

This is the first time since 1998 that the Morrow Mustangs make an appearance. In that time, Morrow was the No. 2 team out of their region and reached the semi-finals but dropped the game to Cairo.

It's been 21 years and now the Mustangs are back but will have to continue their momentus season with a victory against a team like Brunswick. This week, Morrow will need to focus on stopping the run and the air attack that the Pirates possess.

Regardless of the outcome, as long as the game starts, Morrow will make new history.

BRUNSWICK PIRATES

Head Coach: Sean Pender

Record: 5-5

Region: 2-AAAAAA

MORROW MUSTANGS

Head Coach: Jerome Weeks

Record: 6-4

Region: 4-AAAAAA

When: Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tara Stadium

Last Meeting: First Meeting

