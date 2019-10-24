2018 Morrow Mustangs Football Preview (copy)

Morrow High enters this week looking for another win to continue their momentum.

 Ben Ennis

This is an important week for the two teams set to face off Friday. The postseason window is slowly beginning to close but the Mustangs and the Bulldogs are on the outside looking in and are need of some victories to keep the window open longer.

For the Bulldogs, they're an offensively stout team that has flashed at times this year as they've picked up more wins than last year. On the other hand, Morrow has flashed their offensive prowess but have the edge of defense coming into the game against the Bulldogs Friday.

Morrow also has a two game win streak to their credit and could have the momentum to keep their postseason hopes alive.

MOUNT ZION BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Kevin Jones

Record: 4-6 (4-3)

Region: 4-AAAAAA

Last Week: 39-13 loss to Lovejoy

MORROW MUSTANGS

Head Coach: Jerome Weeks

Record: 4-4 (4-2)

Region: 4-AAAAAA

Last Week: 40-0 victory over Drew

When: Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tara Stadium

Last Meeting: Morrow 13, Mount Zion 7 (2018)

