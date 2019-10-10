Friday’s Region 4-AAAAAA clash between Drew and Mount Zion will likely mark the end of the road for Drew's region tournament hopes if the program drops the game to the Bulldogs.
Mount Zion would be looking to get back into the win column against the Titans as they've struggled losing four games by more than 40 points. On the other hand, Mount Zion has struggled to be consistent against opponents as they've dropped games they should have won.
For Drew, the state playoffs are still a possibility but unlikely without a win this week. The Titans beat Forest Park but have losses to Tucker and Lovejoy, two teams ahead of them in the standings.
The Titans have been offensively stymied for much of the season but there was a flash against Forest Park. On the otherhand, the Bulldogs defense has shown they can stop an offense and limit a team if mistakes pile up.
Mount Zion is looking at a chance to make the postseason but they can ill-afford a loss this week against Drew after the program fell short of topping Mundy's Mill.
MOUNT ZION BULLDOGS
Head Coach: Kevin Jones
Region: 4-AAAAAA
Record: 2-4 (2-2)
Last Week: 13-12 loss to Mundy’s Mill
DREW TITANS
Head Coach: Steve Robinson
Region: 4-AAAAAA
Record: 1-4 (1-2)
Last Week: Bye
When: Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Tara Stadium
Last Meeting: Mount Zion 35, Drew 33 (2018)