Mount Zion Football (copy)

Mount Zion enters this week looking for another victory.

 Special Photo

A few weeks ago, Mount Zion changed the region picture with a victory over Stephenson. If the door opens for the Bulldogs, it could be another huge win that changes the postseason picture.

Lovejoy would want to stop that. Mount Zion’s state playoff hopes were nonexistent. The Bulldogs sit at 3-5 overall and 3-2 in Region 4-AAAAAA play.

The Bulldogs sit on the outside of postseason with a 3-2 record while Lovejoy is tied for first with three other teams. 

Lovejoy is comfortably in the playoff field, but can finish anywhere from first to fourth depending on the results of their final three games.

Lovejoy has put up plenty of points this season while their defense has ranked second in region giving up 34 points. Mount Zion's defense is top four in the region while their offensive performance has them as the No. 2 team.

Lovejoy's offense rates fourth in the region with 119 points scored but there is always time for the Wildcats to continue their improvement on the season.

LOVEJOY WILDCATS

Head Coach: Edgar Carson

Record: 4-2 (3-1)

Region: 4-AAAAAA

Last Week: 18-12 loss to M.L. King

MOUNT ZION BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Kevin Jones

Record: 3-5 (3-2)

Region: 4-AAAAAA

Last Week: 50-7 win over Drew

When: Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Twelve Oaks Stadium

Last Meeting: Lovejoy 28, Mount Zion 7 (2018)

Tags

Sports Editor

Graduated from South Carolina State University in 2015. Been with the Henry Herald and Clayton News in two capacities as a sports journalist and interim sports editor. SPJ member.

Stay Informed