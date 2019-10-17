A few weeks ago, Mount Zion changed the region picture with a victory over Stephenson. If the door opens for the Bulldogs, it could be another huge win that changes the postseason picture.
Lovejoy would want to stop that. Mount Zion’s state playoff hopes were nonexistent. The Bulldogs sit at 3-5 overall and 3-2 in Region 4-AAAAAA play.
The Bulldogs sit on the outside of postseason with a 3-2 record while Lovejoy is tied for first with three other teams.
Lovejoy is comfortably in the playoff field, but can finish anywhere from first to fourth depending on the results of their final three games.
Lovejoy has put up plenty of points this season while their defense has ranked second in region giving up 34 points. Mount Zion's defense is top four in the region while their offensive performance has them as the No. 2 team.
Lovejoy's offense rates fourth in the region with 119 points scored but there is always time for the Wildcats to continue their improvement on the season.
LOVEJOY WILDCATS
Head Coach: Edgar Carson
Record: 4-2 (3-1)
Region: 4-AAAAAA
Last Week: 18-12 loss to M.L. King
MOUNT ZION BULLDOGS
Head Coach: Kevin Jones
Record: 3-5 (3-2)
Region: 4-AAAAAA
Last Week: 50-7 win over Drew
When: Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m.
Where: Twelve Oaks Stadium
Last Meeting: Lovejoy 28, Mount Zion 7 (2018)