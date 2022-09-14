Albany State junior Kiyah Pittmon, a Mount Zion grad, was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Female Runner of the Week for cross country on Wednesday.
Pittmon finished in the top 20 at last weekend’s University of North Georgia Invitational with a time of 20 minutes, 53.90 seconds in the 5,000-meter race. Her effort helped ASU to second-place in the 11-team field.
