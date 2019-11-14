JONESBORO - It's been a long six years for the Mount Zion Bulldogs but one key component had always been head coach Kevin "Bull" Jones.
Thursday, that all changed as Jones confirmed reports of him stepping down from the Mount Zion program. This year, the Bulldogs upset Stephenson High but missed the playoffs as the program continued to grow.
Through his time at Mount Zion, Jones was 12-48. Jones also coached at Dutchtown High School one year and spent one year at Riverdale.
"I appreciate all that Coach Jones has done as head coach at Mount Zion and his other stops in Clayton County," Clayton County Athletic Director Kevin May said. "I understand his decision to step down was a family decision and I respect that family comes first. I wish him and his family the best."
Jones was unavailable for comment Thursday.