JONESBORO — The county wrestling tournament was swept by Mount Zion High in all facets over the weekend.
Mount Zion won the duals, traditional tournament and junior varsity tournament.
The individual wrestlers are listed below for each weight class.
Weight: 106
1st: Nosa Egbon, Jonesboro 2-0
2nd: Amir Hale, Morrow 1-1
3rd: Rodriquis Mcgill, Charles Drew 1-1
4th: Brodrick Davis, North Clayton 0-0
Weight: 113
1st: Amado Diallo, Mount Zion 2-0
2nd: Mitchell Alvarez, Forest Park 0-0
3rd: Jaylen Stewart, Mount Zion 0-1
Weight: 120
1st: Tony Serrano, North Clayton 3-0
2nd: Rico Rubio, Mount Zion 2-1
3rd: Isaac Solomon, Mount Zion 3-1
4th: Makayla Hardeman, Charles Drew 2-2
Weight: 126
1st: Clifton Redding, Forest Park 3-0
2nd: Dwanta Thomas, North Clayton 2-1
3rd: Isaiah Holland, Mount Zion 2-1
Weight: 132
1st: Salvador Castaneda, Jonesboro 3-0
2nd: Joshua Ellis, Mount Zion 1-1
3rd: Allen Wright, Riverdale 1-0
4th: Anton Williams, Forest Park 1-2
Weight: 138
1st: Jeremiah Miller, Mount Zion 3-0
2nd: Allen Wright, Riverdale 1-1
3rd: Jarvis Thomas, Mount Zion 2-1
4th: Gerald Walker, North Clayton 0-2
Weight: 145
1st: Dmichael Williams, Mount Zion 3-0
2nd: Emanuel Gaines, Mount Zion 2-1
3rd: Jalen Wright, Jonesboro 2-1
4th: Casey Clark, Forest Park 1-2
Weight: 152
1st: Salvador Ayala, Mount Zion 4-0
2nd: Jaylen Grant, Mundy’s Mill 3-1
3rd: Timothy Bryant, Jonesboro 4-1
4th: Jayden Lhaubouet, Forest Park 2-2
Weight: 160
1st: Darrell Shields, Mount Zion 2-0
2nd: Derrick Dixon, North Clayton 2-1
3rd: Jamari Tabb, Jonesboro 2-1
4th: Trevaughn Fitzugh, Charles Drew 0-0
Weight: 170
1st: Sherman Franklin, Mundy’s Mill 3-0
2nd: Deshawn Jennings, Mount Zion 1-1
3rd: Jahmin Young, Jonesboro 1-1
4th: Rashad Bell, North Clayton 1-2
Weight: 182
1st: Sean Brownlee, Jonesboro 3-0
2nd: Zire Jones, Mount Zion 1-1
3rd: Thurston Dyson, Morrow 1-1
Weight: 195
1st: Rayshad Trice, Jonesboro 3-0
2nd: Jerrel Walton, Riverdale 2-1
3rd: Keijuan Pettis, Lovejoy 2-1
4th: Patrick Blue, Mundy’s Mill 1-2
Weight: 220
1st: Lucas Parker, Morrow 3-0
2nd: Forfeit, 3-0
3rd: Terungwa Unongo, Mundy’s Mill 2-1
Weight: 285
1st: Marquavious Green, Mount Zion 2-0
2nd: Maurice Medrano, Forest Park 1-1
3rd: Ka’Von Jackson, Charles Drew 2-1