Mount Zion earned bragging rights at the recent Clayton County wrestling tournaments hosted at Mundy’s Mill.
The Bulldogs won the county’s championships in the traditional and duals events, as well as winning the junior varsity division. They took the duals title over runner-up Morrow, while Charles Drew was third and Jonesboro was fourth.
Mount Zion won the traditional title with 226.5 points, while Charles Drew was second at 179. Forest Park was third at 108, followed by Mundy’s Mill (100) and Morrow (63) in the top five.
The individual Clayton County wrestling championships are as follows:
106 pounds: Merary Jimenz, Mount Zion
113: Christopher Johnson, Morrow
120: Amadou Diallo, Mount Zion
126: Jacobi Carter, Charles Drew
132: Ricardo Rubio, Mount Zion
138: Omarion Hill, Lovejoy
145: Migdalys Ramos, Mount Zion
152: Khalil Dorsey, Mundy’s Mill
160: Hakeem Hodges, Charles Drew
170: Darius Josey, Charles Drew
182: Jayden Lhaubouet, Forest Park
195: Ya’shua Collins, Forest Park
220: Christian Brown, Mundy’s Mill
285: Tevin Person, Mount Zion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.