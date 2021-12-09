Mount Zion earned bragging rights at the recent Clayton County wrestling tournaments hosted at Mundy’s Mill.

The Bulldogs won the county’s championships in the traditional and duals events, as well as winning the junior varsity division. They took the duals title over runner-up Morrow, while Charles Drew was third and Jonesboro was fourth.

Mount Zion won the traditional title with 226.5 points, while Charles Drew was second at 179. Forest Park was third at 108, followed by Mundy’s Mill (100) and Morrow (63) in the top five.

The individual Clayton County wrestling championships are as follows:

106 pounds: Merary Jimenz, Mount Zion

113: Christopher Johnson, Morrow

120: Amadou Diallo, Mount Zion

126: Jacobi Carter, Charles Drew

132: Ricardo Rubio, Mount Zion

138: Omarion Hill, Lovejoy

145: Migdalys Ramos, Mount Zion

152: Khalil Dorsey, Mundy’s Mill

160: Hakeem Hodges, Charles Drew

170: Darius Josey, Charles Drew

182: Jayden Lhaubouet, Forest Park

195: Ya’shua Collins, Forest Park

220: Christian Brown, Mundy’s Mill

285: Tevin Person, Mount Zion