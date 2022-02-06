Ten Mount Zion wrestlers placed in the top eight over the weekend in Georgia High School Association sectional tournaments.
The top placers advance to the Feb. 10-12 GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships at the Macon Centreplex.
Mount Zion’s Amadou Diallo was runner-up at 113 pounds and teammate Tevin Person was runner-up at 285 in Class AAAA Sectional B. The Bulldogs’ Steven Ramos (eighth, 138), Victor Martinez (seventh, 160) and Darrell Shields (seventh, 170) also were placers.
In Girls Sectional 4, Mount Zion had five girls in the top eight — Migdalys Ramos (second, 142), Avry Warren (third, 172), Daisy Salazar (fourth, 132), Deija Bilgen (sixth, 162) and Lorie Lewis (sixth, 225). Mundy’s Mill’s Charniece McClarance (second, 152) and Drew’s Jamecia Allen (sixth, 172) and Aniyah Perry (third, 225) were other girls placers in the meet.
In AAAAA Sectional A, Mundy’s Mill had two placers — Christian Brown (second, 220) and Wesley Mitchell (eighth, 138). Jonesboro’s Nosa Egbon (fourth, 132) and Zion Caffie (eighth, 126) had top finishes, as did Forest Park’s Jayden Lhaubouet (fifth, 160).
