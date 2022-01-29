Mount Zion won the Region 5-AAAA Traditional wrestling title Saturday at McDonough.

The Bulldogs had 196.5 points, squeaking out a close win over Hampton, which had 190.5 points. North Clayton (107) placed fourth and Riverdale was seventh.

Mount Zion got region titles from Amadou Diallo (113 pounds), Steven Ramos (138), Jarvis Thomas (152), Darrell Shields (170) and Tevin Person (285).

Diallo pinned Luella’s Zavion Bush at the 2:10 mark, Ramos pinned North Clayton’s Travis Wesley at 1:04, Thomas scored an 8-0 major decision over Hampton’s Joey Kimborough, Shields won 10-5 over Luella’s Philip Crumbley and Person pinned Hampton’s Jayden Lang at 3:31.