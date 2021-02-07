Mount Zion’s wrestling team finished second in Saturday’s Region 5-AAAA Traditional tournament.
Amadou Diallo and Gerald Jennings led the way with individual championships. Diallo won the 113-pound class and Jennings won at 285.
Isaac Solomon (third, 120), Jose Mejia (second, 126), Ricardo Rubio (second, 132), Darrell Shields (second, 170), Christopher Padilla (second, 182) and Tyler Veach (fourth, 195) also had top finishes for Mount Zion.
Riverdale was fifth behind top finishers Kaden Lee (fourth, 132), Dkahari Riggins (third, 138), Christian Banks (third, 145), Bryon Demps (second, 160), Christopher Watkins (third, 170), Yusef Ryan (fourth, 220) and Samuel Edika (fourth, 285).
North Clayton, which finished sixth, was led by Zion Ellis (third, 113), Tony Serrano (second, 120), Jamari Henton (third, 182) and Jalen Jones (third, 220).
