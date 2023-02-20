Mount Zion senior Amadou Diallo capped his prep wrestling career with a third-place finish over the weekend at the Georgia High School Association’s traditional state meet.
Diallo (29-6) beat New Hampstead’s Ty Boldin 10-7 in the third-place match at 120 pounds. Teammate Andre Battle (30-7) placed sixth at 285 pounds, helping Mount Zion to 17th in the team standings.
In the girls meet, Drew’s Aniyah Bryant (12-6) placed sixth at 235.
