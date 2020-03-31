Two Clayton high-schoolers were named as recipients of the Dooley Award, presented by Athletes for a Better World and the Georgia High School Association.
Khalela Hayes of Mount Zion-Jonesboro and Martino Benjamin of North Clayton were chosen as winners for their high schools. Athletes are selected for the honor based on their excellence in character, teamwork and citizenship.
