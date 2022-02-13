Mount Zion’s Tevin Person capped his high school wrestling career by placing at the state championship meet over the weekend in Macon.
The senior finished third in Class AAAA in the 285-pound weight class, posting a 5-3 victory over Columbus’ Tyranny McGowan in the third-place match. Person (34-6) pinned Cedartown’s Peyton Holloway in his opening match before falling to East Hall’s Caleb Pruitt in the semifinals. He rebounded with a pin of Miller Grove’s Jeremiah Saniford before his win in the third-place match.
Teammate Amadou Diallo (27-6) placed sixth in the state at 113.
In the AAAAA meet, Mundy’s Mill’s Christian Brown (30-3) finished fifth at 220.
