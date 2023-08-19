Mundy’s Mill beats Lovejoy for first time since 2007

HAMPTON — Sept. 6, 2007.

That the last time the Mundy’s Mill football beat Lovejoy — until Friday night’s 2023 season opener.

Friday night, the Mundy’s Mill Tigers snapped a 15-game losing streak to their county rivals by coming away with a 20-12 victory at Twelve Oaks Stadium.

“It means a lot for this program,” said Mundy’s Mill head coach Earthwind Moreland, who is in his second year at the school. “When I first got over here — hats off to them; they deserved it — all I heard about what was that Mundy’s Mill hadn’t beat Lovejoy in 10-plus years so for that game it wasn’t to me a rivalry because of the fact that they dominated that game so long. It’s a big boost to our kids to let them know that we can play in a tough region (3-AAAAAA). It helps us out not only that it’s the Lovejoy game but a region game.”

Senior quarterback Donovon Morton paced the Mundy’s Mill offense as he completed 15 of 17 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

“It’s an honor,” Morton said. “We were able to make history today because I know we haven’t been able to beat Lovejoy in a good little minute. To be able to come in and lead the team to victory is very good.”

Mundy’s Mill came out ready to play from the start as the team completed a nine-play, 66-yard scoring drive on its first possession.

Morton connected with Jerry Bolton to put Mundy’s Mill up 6-0 at the 9:09 mark of the first quarter.

Mundy’s Mill again put together a long scoring drive in the second quarter. This time, the Tigers went 57 yards on 14 plays while chewing up nearly seven minutes off the clock.

The drive ended when Kamron Ogletree scored on a 3-yard run. Mundy’s Mill then completed the 2-point conversion as Morton completed a pass to Bolton.

Lovejoy struggled through much of the first half but the Wildcats finally came alive in the final part of the second quarter.

At one point, Lovejoy faced a fourth-and-3 at its own 42 but Dashu Gilbert completed a 32-yard pass to Corey Orr to give the Wildcats their first first down in the game.

Lovejoy again faced a fourth-and-3 during the drive, this time at the Mundy’s Mill 19. The Wildcats were able to get the first down when Dashu Gilbert completed a 14-yard pass to Kemauri Eckford. Four plays later, Dashu Gilbert tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Dralin Gilbert to cut the deficit to 14-6 with 31 seconds remaining in the half.

Dashu Gilbert completed 16-of-28 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Lovejoy started the second half with a solid drive from its own 20. Twelve plays into the drive, Lovejoy was at the Mundy’s Mill 36 but Mundy’s Mill’s Jeremiah Roux recovered a fumble.

However, Mundy’s Mill wasn’t able to capitalize on the turnover and the Tigers’ drive stalled at their own 45.

Lovejoy turned the ball over on downs on its next possession, putting Mundy’s Mll at its own 43.

Mundy’s Mill was able to get down to the Lovejoy 8 but Mizhan Feagin intercepted a Morton pass in the end zone with nearly 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Later in the game, Mundy’s Mill took a 20-6 lead when Morton completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Demaron Srong.

Lovejoy was able to come back on the ensuing possession and cut the lead to 20-12 when Dashu Gilbert completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Duvall with 1:33 left in the game.

