JONESBORO - When it comes to golf, names are often hard to remember in the high school ranks but that may be ok as Mundy's Mill High athlete Seanna O'Neal continues to search for the next level of her career.
Golf is a sport that has seen many come and go throughout it's time in Clayton County, a more recent name like Mariah Stackhouse often comes to mind when referring to the Clayton County golf scene. However, O'Neal believes she has the potential to reach the next level.
"I definitely think I still have potential to bring my game to the next level," O'Neal said confidently. "As a first-year golfer I came in second place at the Clayton County tournament. I have to continue to put in work to get to that level."
For her to reach the next level, she's aware that she'll have to keep grinding. It's the only way that she knows to reach that next level of her athletic career.
Where she will attend college is still up in the air and that's too be expected but she hopes to commit soon as it's her senior year. However, there is no stress for her to commit.
"I'm happy for everyone getting offers," O'Neal said. "I know that what’s meant to be will happen, even if I get one or none."