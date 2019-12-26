McDONOUGH - Mundy's Mill entered the Chuck Miller Basketball tournament with a three-game win streak bolstering their team but when it came down to facing Whitefield Academy, the Tigers were in for a battle.
After trailing 6-4 early a simple six-point run swung the pendulum. But that same momentum shift came in the second quarter of play. The Tigers ultimately fell to their foe during the Chuck Miller Tournament 43-41.
But the Tigers had to contend with a depleted roster due to disciplinary actions.
"I had to sit some guys out for missing practice." Dwight Calloway said.
After a 12-6 first quarter lead, the Tigers slowly dropped behind Whitefield from a sputtering offensive output in the second quarter. The Tigers' defense also struggled to stop their defense as Whitefield pulled in 18 points to the Tigers' seven leading to a 24-19 deficit.
Mundy's Mill battled back in the third to a 33-32 lead, but Whitefield wasn't going to let the Tigers get away. And following another eight lead changes, the Tigers had just 14.5 seconds remaining in the game, but it was all tied at 41.
A costly foul led to a turnover on an offensive possession and with Whitefield hanging in bonus, the foul sent Whitefield to the line to make the two final shots of the game from the charity stripe.
With both shots made and a mere 2.5 seconds on the clock, the Tigers' last second shot fell short of the rim resulting in the 43-41 loss Thursday.