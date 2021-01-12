COLLEGE PARK — Mundy’s Mill’s boys basketball team cruised to a 76-53 win over Banneker on Tuesday.
Noricco Danner led the victory with 21 points and nine rebounds, and Marcos East had 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Bryson Ogletree had a great all-around game with 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Davin Butler added 12 points, three steals and two assists.
Mundy’s Mill is now 8-5 on the season.
