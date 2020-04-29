Positive Athlete Georgia announced its 2019-20 South Atlanta Regional winners Wednesday, and Mundy’s Mill earned one of the top awards.
Mundy’s Mill was named Most Positive School by the organization, which recognizes is young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.
Each individual sport also had one athlete honored as the most positive athlete for that sport. Mundy’s Mill also the boys alternative sport award-winner, Nikholas Hackett.
Six other Clayton County athletes were honored as the most positive in their sports. Morrow’s Mikelison Womack and North Clayton’s Kylie Frazier gave Clayton a sweep of the golf awards.
The other local regional award-winners from Clayton were Arriel Barganier of Lovejoy in softball, Tamari Miller of Elite Scholars in girls track and field, Jai Williams of Drew in volleyball and Joshua Atuahene of Riverdale in boys cross country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.