Mundy’s Mill earned the Georgia High School Association Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award, presented by Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives and the GHSA.
The award honors schools that demonstrated impeccable sportsmanship during the 2019-2020 school year. Each of the state’s regions had one winner, and Mundy’s Mill was honored as the best in Region 4-AAAAAA.
Since 2006, the GHSA and Georgia’s EMCs have sponsored the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award which reinforces the GHSA philosophy: “Students, athletes, coaches, spectators and all others associated with high school activities programs should adhere to the fundamental values of respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility.” Schools winning this award are honored for displaying exemplary sportsmanship during competition throughout the school year.
Student-athletes, fellow students, school staff, parents and event spectators are recognized for their sportsmanship. The award is not only a school honor, but a community honor as well. The GHSA region secretaries select winners based upon sportsmanship demonstrated throughout the school year.
