Mundy’s Mill edged Drew 57-53 in boys basketball Friday night.
The Tigers were led by Noricco Danner (14 points, seven rebounds), Grayson Ogletree (10 points, five rebounds, four assists), Marcos East (10 points, five assists, three rebounds) and Davin Butler (10 points, three rebounds).
