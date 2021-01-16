JONESBORO — Mundy’s Mill edged Jonesboro 66-65 in boys basketball on Saturday.
Marcos East (22 points, six assists, four rebounds) and Bryson Ogletree (19 points, eight rebounds, three assists) led the way for the Tigers. Antonio Johnson (11 points, four rebounds) and Noricco Danner (eight points, six assists, five steals) also played well in the win.
Mundy’s Mill improved to 9-6 on the season.
