JONESBORO — Mundy’s Mill fell 88-70 against Tri-Cities in boys basketball on Tuesday.
The Tigers were led by Noricco Danner (16 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists), Bryson Ogletree (19 points, four assists, four steals, three rebounds), Jacobi Barnes (eight points, three rebounds) and Davin Butler (eight points, three assists).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.