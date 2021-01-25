Georgia State football’s Aug. 31, 2017 home opener was an eye opener for Hardrick Willis.
The Mundy’s Mill graduate’s introduction to the college game let him know right away what he needed to work on.
“Coach (Shawn) Elliott, our head coach, said I had a pencil neck back then,” said Willis, whose 2020 junior season ended Dec. 26 with a victory in the LendingTree Bowl. “I said, ‘Hey, he might be right.’ I was 225 pounds, maybe 230 pounds.”
Willis now carries 250 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame, and sports the strength to duel bulky linemen play after play. He also has produced results as Georgia State’s career sacks leader and as a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection.
“I feel great because strength plays a major part in this game,” Willis said. “As a defensive end, you’re going against guys who are 300 pounds and sometimes you take on two of them with a double team.”
The journey from untested freshman to 2020 team captain was rocky — and scary.
Willis’ freshman season was promising with 19 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks, one of those sacks coming in an AutoNation Cure Bowl win over Western Kentucky. Eager to do even more as a sophomore in 2018, he was forced to take a medical redshirt after health issues arose in the spring.
He went to the hospital with excruciating stomach pains and was diagnosed with blood clots that threatened his future in football. He spent two days in the hospital, eventually recovered and was cleared for a return to the field.
“The Lord helped me out, somehow, some way,” Willis said. “They call it a miracle. … Those of you who play football, don’t take it for granted.”
Willis returned for a stellar 2019 season, leading the team with 8 1/2 tackles for losses, 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles and earning honorable mention acclaim from the Sun Belt Conference. He played well in one of the program’s milestone victories that season at Tennessee with five tackles (two for losses, one sack) and a forced fumble on the game’s second play that set up a touchdown.
Despite the offseason interruption in training from the COVID-19 quarantine period, he posted another stellar season in 2020 to earn second-team All-Sun Belt honors. He was second on the Panthers and third in the conference with six sacks, helping the Panthers’ defense to a school-record 35 sacks and upping his career total to a school-record 12.
“It’s still not as high as I want it to be,” he said of the sack mark.
He also was third on the team with seven tackles for losses and finished with 25 tackles and a forced fumble.
“I did a lot better than past years (in 2020),” Willis said. “I had more experience and confidence. That’s a big factor in this game.”
Willis is gearing up for a memorable 2021 on and off the field at Georgia State. Most importantly, he expects to finish a degree in human learning and development. Then he wants to add to his sack record and take Georgia State’s program to new heights.
“Our goal is to win the (Sun Belt) championship,” he said. “We went to a few bowl games and won two of three so far. I’m looking to win a championship, though. Bowl games are fun and all, but a championship ring, knowing you’re the best in the conference, that means a lot to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.